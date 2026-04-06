Kate Middleton aide spills ‘frustrating’ part of her job

Kate Middleton’s aide reveals one of the toughest aspects of her job as an assistant.

The Princess of Wales, who was assisted by

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Natasha Archer as asenior private executive assistant, admits her work can be quite frustrating.

"I often get referred to as a stylist, and it's quite frustrating," Archer told the Telegraph. "There are a lot of other things that came with my role and with what I'm offering now with my consultancy. I'm not a traditional stylist, I'm looking at everything. Even admin support. I feel like it's a unique talent that I can bring to specific people."

The aide added: "Precision is one of my key words...and helping my clients understand where they are going is a huge focus of my business. It's everything—what floor are you going to be walking on? How hot is it going to be? Is it going to be windy? Are you going to be sitting in a prominent position?"

She continued: “Knowing all of this then makes them feel ahead of the game."