Can Meghan Markle turn As Ever into solo success?

Meghan Markle may now have to prove she can run her lifestyle brand As Ever on her own after Netflix stepped away from the venture.

The Duchess of Sussex has entered a new phase after the streaming giant confirmed they will no longer support her brand, which she launched following her lifestyle series With Love, Meghan.

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Now, Prince Harry’s wife will continue running the brand independently with questions being raised if she would be successful in running it solo.

A source told OK! Magazine, "Among industry insiders, there is a growing tendency to describe this as the 'mystery' surrounding Meghan's jam.

“It launched with a great deal of excitement and visibility, but there is still a lack of clarity about how it has translated into sustained commercial success."

The brand hasn’t yet made a strong mark in the market, even though its launch got a lot of attention.

"Because of that, it has opened the door to ongoing speculation about whether it can build real momentum and establish itself as a long-term, scalable business," they added.

In their official statement, Netflix revealed that parting ways from Meghan’s brand was planned from the beginning.

"Meghan's passion for elevating everyday moments in beautiful yet simple ways inspired the creation of the As Ever brand, and we are glad to have played a role in bringing that vision to life,” the statement read.

It added, “As it was always intended, Meghan will continue growing the brand and take it into its next chapter independently, and we look forward to celebrating how she continues to bring joy to households around the world."

A spokesperson for Meghan's brand also said, "As Ever is grateful for Netflix's partnership through launch and our first year.

“We have experienced meaningful and rapid growth and As Ever is now ready to stand on its own."