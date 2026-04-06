King Charles shares true feelings for Peter Phillips, Harriet Sperling after Easter service

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling joined the royals after announcing their wedding date.

Palace has disclosed King Charles true feelings for Princess Anne’s son Peter Phillips and his wife-to-be Harriet Sperling after they joined the royal family for Easter service.

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling joined the royals for Easter Sunday Service after announcing their wedding date.

Advertisement

The British royal family on Sunday attended the traditional Easter service at Windsor, making a show of family unity in their first appearance together since the arrest of the former Prince Andrew, whose family did not attend.

On a sunny morning, King Charles and his wife Camilla arrived at St George´s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle, west of London, with a group of other royals that the BBC described as "slightly slimmed down".

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, wearing a beige suit and hat, attended the service with their three children. The family smiled and waved at wellwishers as they entered the chapel.

Peter Phillips and Sperling joined the royals as they brought along Peter's daughters, Savannah, Isla and Harriet's daughter, Georgina.

Later, the palace shared photo of the royal Bride-to-Be Harriet sporting Polka outfit.

The palace posted the picture with caption, “Members of the Royal Family, led by The King and Queen, attended the Easter Matins Service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor today.”



