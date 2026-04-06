Prince William faces 'brutal, ultimate test' as future King
King Charles no longer believes “time will heal this divide”
Royal insiders have revealed that King Charles is testing his elder son Prince William with a brutal and ultimate challenge whether the Prince of Wales is ready to become future monarch.
The insiders were speaking to the Radar Online amid reports William has a "ruthless streak" and is known to "hold a grudge" against anyone who sides with his brother Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, however, King Charles wants his sons reunion.
William and Harry’s ongoing rift has become a growing concern for King Charles.
The outlet, citing the palace insiders, reported "Within palace circles, there is a clear sense that the King sees reuniting with Harry as a brutal, ultimate test' for William as he prepares him to become king."
The close confidant continues, "He has made it known that reuniting with Harry – however difficult for William – is part of the test to see whether he is truly ready to be a king, because he believes demonstrating unity is essential to the monarchy's future."
King Charles no longer believes “time will heal this divide”, the source went on saying.
From King Charles perspective, this is about leadership, and he has effectively told William that he must “rise above the personal” and prove he can act in the interests of the crown, even if it goes against his instincts.
The monarch views the ongoing situation as a defining moment.
"He believes this is where William must show he can compartmentalize his feelings and take a long-term view," they said.
The sources say, "In simple terms, the King is asking him to put duty before emotion and accept that reconciliation with Harry is part of that responsibility."
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