Andrew shuttling between two homes on Sandringham estate

Disgraced Andrew is said to have two homes at his disposal in Norfolk despite previously being forced out of Royal Lodge.

An insider said that the former Duke of York, who now goes by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has been moving between properties on the Sandringham Estate.

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Andrew is currently staying at Wood Farm while renovation work continues at Marsh Farm, however, the source said he has been “dragging his heels” over completing the move.

This delay has his brother left frustrated his brother Prince Edward and sister-in-law Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

As per reports, they use the Wood Farm as a holiday retreat and had to stay at Gardens House instead over the Easter weekend.

“Andrew was evicted from Royal Lodge at Windsor but now has two homes at his disposal,” an insider told The Sun.

They added, “He is just going back and forth between Wood Farm and Marsh Farm. It’s got to be sorted as Edward and Sophie like to use Wood Farm.”

Andrew lost his royal titles and honours and was forced to leave the Royal Lodge amid renewed scrutiny over his past ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that King Charles is "angry" as Andrew is making extravagant demands regarding his new home.

"The King is angry because he doesn’t want to pay anymore than what he has already,” a source said.

They added, "Marsh Farm has needed rewiring and plastering and there was even talk of asbestos – it’s not in a fit state for him yet.

"Meanwhile, Andrew wants the best of everything and the process is painfully slow. But he needs to be out soon, and the King would have no qualms about pushing him out of Wood Farm if it was needed for overspill.

"Andrew might end up sleeping in that caravan if he’s not careful."