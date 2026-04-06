How Prince William deals with Andrew, Harry problem: 'Strategy' exposed

Friends say “William is not afraid to make hard calls. And right now, that’s exactly what the Royal Family needs.”

Prince William knows his estranged brother Harry and disgraced uncle Andrew are a ‘problem’ and the Prince of Wales “acts accordingly.”

The friends of the future king has reacted to the reports Prince William has 'ruthless streak', saying that ‘the monarchy needs it.’

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Royal expert Rob Shuter has quoted William’s friends as saying “William is not afraid to make hard calls. And right now, that’s exactly what the Royal Family needs.”

Writing for his substack, Rob claims and when it comes to dealing with ongoing royal headaches — from his brother Prince Harry to his uncle Andrew — insiders say William isn’t interested in second chances.

The friends told the royal expert, “He doesn’t forget, and he doesn’t forgive easily,” “If you cross the line, that’s it.”

The friends of the future king continued William's approach is a sharp contrast to his father King Charles, who is often seen as more emotional — and, at times, too soft.

The insiders claimed, “Charles leads with his heart and William leads with strategy.”

The close friends further said Prince William’s so-called “ruthless streak” is not a flaw — it’s a necessity.

They say, “The monarchy is under more pressure than ever. You need someone who can make tough, unpopular decisions.”

“Andrew is a problem. Harry is a problem,” the close confidant said and adds “William knows that — and he acts accordingly.”

The royal source went on saying Prince William is not trying to be liked. “He’s trying to protect the monarchy.”