Prince William ‘self soothing’ ritual spotted at Easter Sunday service

Prince William seemingly showed signs on anxiousness as he marked Easter Sunday.

The Prince of Wales, who walked alongside King Charles and the rest of the Royal Family towards St George's Chapel, was seen under the weather.

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Body language expert Judi James noted: "It was only William showing a subtle tell of any anxiety with a gesture he shares ironically with his brother when they are under scrutiny or pressure which is the hand placed over the stomach in a self-sooth barrier ritual.

Speaking about William’s son, Prince George, the expert noted: "With George now grown up enough to walk with his mother holding a very grown-up-looking conversation, William walked with his younger son Louis, who marched along wearing a very serious and determined expression."

The expert then added of William’s daughter, Princess Charlotte: "It was Charlotte leading the group and taking on the more active, high profile royal role, voluntarily waving and smiling at the crowds of her own volition, with Kate even mirroring her own daughter with a brief wave, rather than the other way around."