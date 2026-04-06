Kate Middleton's brother reveals key reason of his absence from social media
Kate Middleton's brother said, "Anyhow… we’re back! Alizée, Inigo, the dogs, and I are wishing you all a very Happy Easter"
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton has revealed the key reason of his absence from social media.
James made the revelations in his post on Easter Sunday.
Sharing the family photos, Kate Middleton’s brother said, “We are back.”
Sharing the reason, James said: “Many of you have been asking if I am ok. I have been absent from social media for a while. The truth is, this Lent I decided to give up social media (and it was wonderful).”
“Sometimes we don’t fully realise the pressure social media puts on us until we take a step back. If I could offer one piece of advice for 2026, it would be to try it yourself; a week, a month, or even longer…,” he tells his fans and friends.
“Anyhow… we’re back! Alizée, Inigo, the dogs, and I are wishing you all a very Happy Easter and thank you for checking in on me,” James said followed by a heart emoticon.
Commenting on the post, one fan said, “Thank you for your honest words all the best for your family and the dogs, best wishes from Munich.”
Another said, “What wonderful photos of your beautiful family! That’s such a great thing to give up for Lent, and spending time with people and dogs you love is definitely far more important!”
“Beautiful photo and such a lovely Easter memory with Carole and your little one,” the third said.
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