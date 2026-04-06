Meghan Markle gives Easter update ft. Princess Lilibet antics
Meghan Markle shares an adorable thread of photos and videos on Easter Sunday
Meghan Markle is giving a glimpse of her family time with Prince Harry on Easter.
The Duchess of Sussex turned to her Instagram on Sunday to share an adorable video of her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet as they search for Easter eggs.
Meghan and Harry spend Easter away from the Royal Family in the UK, who instead marked their annual Easter Sunday Service at St.George’s Chapel.
In another slide, a footage captured Lilibet’s bunny ears headband as the siblings walk along the stone pathway carrying baskets filled with treats.
Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland could be heard in the background, thrilled to watch her grandchildren excited and having fun.
Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.
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