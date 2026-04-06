How Prince Harry upset Prince William at Easter 2018?

Prince Harry once revealed Prince William was upset with him over Easter.

The Duke of Sussex, who failed to give presents to his elder brother and his wife Kate Middleton, was called out for being inconsiderate.

Advertisement

Speaking about Easter celebrations from 2018, Prince Harry wrote in memoir ‘Spare’: “But it turned out there were other things... about which we'd been unaware. Willy and Kate were apparently upset that we hadn't given them Easter presents.”

“Easter presents? Was that a thing? Willy and I had never exchanged Easter presents. Pa always made a big deal about Easter, sure, but that was Pa. Still, if Willy and Kate were upset, we apologised,” he said.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.