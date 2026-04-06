Prince Harry could permanently damage relationship with William with his next move

Prince Harry could risk further damaging his relationship with brother Prince William if he goes ahead with a reported documentary marking the 30th anniversary of their mother Princess Diana’s death.

According to TalkTV host Mark Dolan, if the Duke of Sussex executive produces a film about Diana without William’s approval, it could permanently end their already strained relationship.

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“If he goes ahead and executive produces a documentary about his mother without William’s permission – that’s the end of their relationship,” he told Sky News Australia.

“There’ll be hell to pay,” the expert added.

Previously, Daily Mail’s Rebecca English also shared that Harry's potential involvement in a documentary about Diana could put him at odds with William.

She said on Palace Confidential podcast that while both brothers have participated in past projects commemorating Diana, William now appears to favour a more private approach.

“Prince William has made it very clear that he believes it's time to let his mother's memory rest in peace,” she said.

According to reports, Harry is working on a three-part Netflix series about Diana.