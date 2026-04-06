Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of hypocrisy over Duchess' new Instagram post

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of double standards over their focus on privacy after the Duchess of Sussex shared numerous videos of their children, Princess Archie and Princess Lilibet, on Instagram.

During a discussion with TalkTV host Mark Dolan, royal biographer Duncan Larkham criticised Harry and Meghan for publicly lecturing on privacy and social media’s impact on children while using their own family for publicity.

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To mark Easter, Meghan took to Instagram to share multiple videos of Archie and Lilibet and wished her fans a "Happy Easter!"

Discussing the new post, Larkham criticised Harry and Meghan and noted that despite stepping back from royal duties, they continue to undertake public engagements and tours.

“Harry and Megan can't have it both ways, can they? They can't talk about their privacy and then put kids on Instagram,” asked Dolan.

To this, Larkham replied, “They are couple of cake and eat it, aren't they? I mean, they agreed to move out of UK on conditions they weren't going to be royals anymore.

“And yet they do go on royal tours to Australia and Jordan, and it's all about self-promotion. Yeah. I mean, it is double standards. They argue about their privacy and then use their own children to get publicity.

“It’s like trying to fit a triangle into a square peg. Most definitely. And it's ironic because the couple has been very public in their concerns about the impact of social media on children and young people.”

He continued, "And yet Archie and Lily are a regular feature of Megan's Instagram feed. Yeah. I mean, I think she’s careful not to show their faces very often.

"We saw images of them running on an Easter egg hunt where you only saw the backs of them. But even so, does that make a lot of difference? I'm not sure it does."

