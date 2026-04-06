Princess Beatrice feels ‘destroyed’ as parents upset bubbles to the surface after Easter

Princess Beatrice is having the hardest time out of the former Yorks seeing what has happened to her father and mother, due or their associations with Jeffrey Epstein and most notable being the accusations of misconduct against the ex-Duke.

The entire plight has been broken down by a royal editor and the Editor-in-Chief of Majesty Magazine named Ingrid Seward.

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She told The Sun about how ‘sensitive’ the wife of Edoardo Mapelli-Mozzi is but whats pertinent to mention is that her worries are turned towards her parents despite reports she’s struggling with her marriage as well.

For those unversed with these struggles its said to date back to the help Beatrice’s standing as a ‘princess’ once offered to her husband, well before it went downhill due to mounting public pressure and her parents negative exposure.

The source also got a bit candid and claims, “Princess Beatrice was always close to her dad and witnessing his epic downfall would have destroyed her.”

Plus she’s known for her ‘very sensitive’ nature “as witnessed by her recent visit to her ostracised dad at Sandringham,” and many dub her “very kind.”

Before concluding they also said, “she would also worry like mad about her mother, Sarah Ferguson, who has always confided in her.”

As for Fergie she’s said to be hiding out in the homes of her acquaintances, in order to avoid the press.