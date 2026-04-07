Shamed Andrew is not happy with ‘Peaky Blinders’ caravan

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor would have left the Royal Lodge after a lot of tantrums, it is revealed.

The ex Duke of York, who is temporarily living in Wood Farm, pushed the institution to its boundaries while exiting.

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Royal author Robert Jobson reveals: "It's been wrecked. I mean, the poor place looked quite nice before. Now with this lump of this sort of Peaky Blinders caravan on the side of it, it's just dreadful."

He continued: "This was quite a nice sort of country home. It's just awful now. You know, the way it's been, you know, I don't know. I think that when he eventually, if he ever moves in, I mean, you know, it just seems crazy to me what's been going on."

He further told The Sun: "I think it'd be the same at Wood Farm. And if he could stay at Wood Farm and put his security and staff up in the other place, I'm sure that's what he'd prefer."

This comes as Trump lauded King Charles for his character: "He has fought very hard. He's a fighter. We're close. I have a really good relationship with him. Let me just give you the bottom line.

"He's a great guy and he's grown so much in the last ten years and especially over the last couple of years as King. His fight has shown that."