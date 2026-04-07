Prince William, Kate leaning towards ‘very easy Middletons’ during time off

Prince William and Kate Middleton are right to ask for a break, says an expert.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who have had a tough few years in the past, have taken up a lot of work recently.

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With their recent demands for a break, royal expert Jennie Bond justifies their requirements, noting: "Both William and Catherine have put in quite a shift in recent weeks and months. They’ve been out and about, up and down the country. So I think they’ll feel justified in taking as much time as they can over the Easter holidays to be with their children. I know people say 'Well, I work hard too, but I don’t get to ring-fence the school holidays'.

She added: “But the fact is that William and Catherine have a job for life: there is no retirement age for a King and Queen. So I don’t begrudge them taking this valuable time to be with their young children as much as they can. Their holiday plans are always private, but the chances are they will spend most of their time at their home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall.”

"I’m sure they’ll welcome the chance to get away from the scandal surrounding William’s disgraced uncle, Andrew – who, of course, is now living just a few miles from Anmer Hall. Meanwhile, the children will always enjoy having their granny and grandad around, and the Middletons are also very easy and welcome company for William and Catherine, who adore them,” said the expert.