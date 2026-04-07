Meghan Markle told to not make King Charles ‘backdrop for commercial launch’

Meghan Markle is warned against using the Royal Family for PR purposes.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is planning a trip to the UK with husband, Prince Harry, is told to jump at a chance of a Royal reunion.

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Royal expert Richard Palmer reveals: “I can see one potential problem there, which is if Meghan is launching As Ever in the UK during a visit here.”

He tells the Mirror: “The King won’t want to be the backdrop or to be seen to be endorsing a commercial launch like that, so it will be important to consider the timing.

“But when they came over for Trooping the Colour during the Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, a senior source close to Charles stressed how wonderful it had been for him to see his grandchildren. I think he’s genuinely missing out there and regretting missing out.”

“The Queen and Prince Phillip essentially took over the duties of the Queen Mother as Patron of the RHS Sandringham Flower Show, and would have a week up at Sandringham roundabout at that time in July, where she'd invite friends to a huge house party,” Richard says.

“Charles carried on the tradition and used to invite some of the Queen Mothers' old friends to come, and then over the years it became more his friends and there were people like Jules Holland and Lord Rothschild.

“So it’s likely that Charles and Camilla will be there for a few days in July, and it would make perfect sense for Harry and Meghan and the children to go and stay at a royal residence with the King, if they’re hoping to try and build bridges.”