King Charles is loved by ‘ardent Anglophile’ Donald Trump, says expert
King Charles is deeply respected by US President Donald Trump
King Charles is highly respected by Donald Trump, says an expert.
His Majesty, who is currently waiting for his trip to America this month, was praised by ‘ardent Anglophile’ Trump.
Speaking about Trump’s high praise for King Charles, expert Jennie bond tells Mirror: "This is part of the normal formal wording of a State Visit, however it does pertinently underline the fact that the King is doing the Government's bidding.
"The Prime Minister has decided to deploy the soft power of the monarchy in the increasingly strained relations between the UK and the United States."
On the official Buckingham Palace statement, it was noted: "On advice of His Majesty's Government, and at the invitation of The President of the United States, The King and Queen will undertake a State Visit to the United States of America.
"Their Majesties' programme will celebrate the historic connections and the modern bilateral relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States, marking the 250th anniversary of American Independence.
"The King will then continue to Bermuda to undertake His Majesty's first Royal Visit as Monarch to a British Overseas Territory,”they noted.
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