Prince William, Kate Middleton banned THIS Royal Family member on wedding day
Prince William and Kate Middleton did not want negative attention on their wedding day
Prince William and Kate Middleton were deeply focused about their wedding guest list back in the days, it is revealed.
The Prince and Princess of Wales, who tied the knot in 2011 at Westminster Abbey, made it clear that one member of the Royal Family is not invited.
Royal expert Russell Myers's new book, William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story notes the couple banned Sarah Ferguson from the wedding.
"As with every wedding, there were controversies over the guest list," Myers explained. "In a sign of his growing stature, and with an eye on his future position within the family, William decided his aunt Sarah Ferguson would not be welcome at the wedding."
He shared: "Sources claim that his decision was based on an anxiety that the [former] Duchess of York, who had been embroiled in numerous misdemeanors following her exit from the royal fold, would be an embarrassment."
The expert continued: “Fergie, as she had come to be known in the press, had been excommunicated from the family following her 1996 divorce [from Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor] and subsequent attraction to scandal."
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