Prince Harry faces harsh reality amid hopes of King Charles reunion
Prince Harry receives sad news about chances of royal reconciliation
Prince Harry received a major blow amid hopes of a reunion with his cancer-stricken father King Charles.
According to a royal commentator, there is no path back for the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, to the royal family.
During a heated discussion on TalkTV, host Mark Dolan questioned whether the Sussexes could ever return to the royal family fold.
To this, Hilary Fordwich said that the answer is “100% definitely no” if Harry and Meghan continue criticising the monarchy.
“There’s a yes, no answer,” she said, adding, “100% definitely no if they continue doing what they’ve been doing and continuing down this track.
“They cannot throw the Royal Family under proverbial royal bus, they cannot badmouth the Royal Family. They cannot do all that they’ve done.”
She added, “I think it’s actually too late to ever gain trust. It’s like saying to someone ‘love me, love me’ – no, you have to have them love you. You have to prove that you’re trustworthy so that’s all destroyed.”
This comes after it was confirmed that King Charles will be travelling to US for an official state visit.
But reports claim he will not meet with his son or his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, while he is in the country.
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