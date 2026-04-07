Andrew leaves brother Prince Edward 'furious'

Prince Edward has had a quiet word with his brother Andrew

Former Duke of York Andrew has reportedly left his brother Prince Edward, who recently visited him, ‘furious.’

According to a report by the Radar Online, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice father has been accused of "dragging his heels" over leaving Wood Farm, a property on the Sandringham estate, despite preparations for his relocation to Marsh Farm.

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Prince Edward is furious as Andrew’s delay has forced him and Duchess Sophie to seek alternative accommodation during the Easter period.

As per the reports, "Andrew was evicted from Royal Lodge at Windsor but now has two homes at his disposal. He is just going back and forth between Wood Farm and Marsh Farm. It's got to be sorted as Edward and Sophie like to use Wood Farm."

A friend of Prince Edward has claimed he was meant to be staying at Wood Farm as he regularly books it for Easter, but his brother Andrew was there.

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie, who skipped the Easter Sunday service with the royal family, were forced to pay out for a nearby holiday rental property instead.

The friend went on saying, "Andrew has been dragging his heels. He could have moved by now, but has been reluctant. Edward has had a quiet word with his brother.”

Edward has become the first royal to visit his disgraced brother Andrew at Wood Farm, in Norfolk where he has been kept isolated since he was evicted from the Royal Lodge by King Charles.