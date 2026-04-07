Sarah Ferguson believes she was wronged by Royal family amid Epstein scandal
Sarah Ferguson feels pushed to the sidelines of Royal family after losing titles, home
Sarah Ferguson is said to be struggling as she feels the royal family has excluded her amid renewed attention on the Jeffrey Epstein controversy.
A source told OK! Magazine that the former Duchess of York feels particularly hurt by the distance from Queen Camilla as they were one very close.
The insider suggested that Ferguson has grown increasingly frustrated over her outsider status, especially after losing her royal titles and Royal Lodge due to her past ties to the disgraced financier.
"Fergie's very bitter, she's angry, and feels wronged by everyone in the family," the insider told the publication.
They added, "She doesn't have the guts to confront anyone, but when she's had a couple of drinks, that's when the liquid courage kicks in and when she starts unloading."
"[Queen] Camilla's been getting the brunt of Sarah's fury. They were very close friends for years, so Sarah feels incredibly betrayed."
"What people don't see is just how low she's sunk, every time she opens a paper or goes online, it's another reminder that she's completely on the outside and there's no real way back, and she's really struggling to come to terms with that.”
Meanwhile, reports suggest the ex-wife of Andrew is hiding out in Northern Ireland to avoid the controversy after emails she allegedly sent to Epstein were released.
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