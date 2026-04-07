Prince William’s path that is against his own father: ‘He’s desperate to get the Firm back’

Prince William is getting angsty, and his demands are clear, ‘make way’ for the new generation and a source has even come forward to reveal that he’s on a full-blown ‘warpath’.

The entire thing centers around the prince’s motivation and a report by a palace source suggests he’s filled with ‘determination’ and a desire to enact the change that many seem to be demanding with their calls for King Charles’ abdication.

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For those unversed with the reason for this, it stems from the connection the King’s brother had a pedophile and child sex offender, his allegations of misconduct as well as rumors he used his ties to set up personal relationships. But more than anything its because of his desire to “get the monarchy back on track”.

In lieu of this the source explains to Womans' Day that Prince William’s plans is taking “no prisoners”. Especially since, “he feels the royals have been turned into a soap opera but believes with Kate by his side they can turn it around.”

The same source also says, “William is desperate to get the monarchy back on track. He wants to slim down the roster, impose order and run a modern, efficient and useful institution that the public actually wants.”

All in all its clear to all those around him that “he’s ready to become king.”

What Are Prince William’s Plans for His Time as King?

In regards to it, it’s said “he plans to hit the ground running when he’s crowned.” With his own team of handlers that are “completely separate from the palace,” and “he’s been able to establish his own opinions regardless of the King’s – and it’s working, calls for abdication are increasing and the British people want change,” they explain. “William has every intention of delivering” as well.

What Does King Charles Think About Abdication Talk & William Becoming King?

King Charles seems to be adamant that Prince William is not ready for his time on the throne, as one source admits. According to them, “Charles believes [William] needs to undergo a lot more training before he’s ready for the throne.”

Plus he wants him to learn how to “set aside emotions” and keep the monarchy first. As well, “William is being encouraged to seek guidance and support – effectively being ‘in therapy’ to help train him for the throne and prepare him for the diplomatic demands of kingship.”

But “William’s sick of the secrecy, the lies. He admires what Queen Margrethe of Denmark did, giving her son the chance to find his feet while she’s still around to advise,” in his eyes, “there’s a groundswell of support for this to happen – and it’s an ideal scenario for William,” which they said before signing off.