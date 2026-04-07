Meghan Markle issues new big challenge to Kate Middleton: 'She's very excited'
Meghan Markle is determined to take Australia by storm when she and Prince Harry arrive
Meghan Markle has apparently issued a new challenge to Kate Middleton, who will be the future queen of Britain.
The Princess of Wales will be the queen not only of Britain but also Australia, a Commonwealth realm, meaning it is one of 15 independent countries that share the King of Britain as their monarch and Head of State, separate from his role as King of the United Kingdom, when Prince William becomes King.
However, Meghan is determined to take Australia by storm when she and Prince Harry arrive Down Under later this month.
According to a report by the In Touch Weekly, the insiders have claimed, “Meghan really feels she can become the country’s new Queen of Hearts,” apparently a direct challenge to Kate Middleton.
“She’s already secured a bunch of trademarks so that she can launch her products. She’s very excited.”
The close confidant tells the outlet, “It’s no secret that a lot of people in Australia aren’t exactly fans of the royal family. In Meghan’s view, that automatically means people there will be far more receptive to her and Harry than they are in England.”
Meghan is convinced that she and Harry can position themselves as the modern alternative to the royals, and “this little tour is a chance to test the waters.”
Meanwhile, royal expert Richard Palmer has said the California-based royal couple might see the highly publicised visit as a way of silencing critics who have spent years “putting them down”.
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