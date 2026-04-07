Prince Harry, Meghan Markle given narrow lifeline to turn their life around
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told royal reunion possible under one condition after years of tension
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could still find a narrow path back to the Royal family, however, it might takes years.
According to a commentator, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have to make major changes to their current lifestyle if they want to reconnect with the royal family.
In a conversation on TalkTV, US political commentator Hilary Fordwich suggested that Harry and Meghan would need to step away from media attention and dedicate themselves to humanitarian work.
She also noted that the couple should also stop using their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to stay in headlines and prioritise their privacy.
“The only yes would be if hypocritical Harry could actually do what he said he wanted to do,” Fordwich said when asked if Harry could ever reunite with his family.
“Remember when he said that he has PTSD and panic attacks when he’s in front of the media and then went to LA with their three PR firms, etc.”
The expert continued, “If they move to Africa and they actually dedicated themselves for a number of years to the local community and they actually do some good, if they actually did want privacy for their children and Meghan stop putting them over Instagram and promoting them and using them.”
“If they stop being critical of the royal family and they did that for many years, I do think there will be some admiration for what they have done that was right.”
-
Prince William earns praise for ‘no-nonsense’ approach amid Andrew drama
-
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new plans regarding Australia revealed
-
Where will Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor be buried once he passes away?
-
Meghan Markle receives support as bizarre Easter egg criticism backfires
-
Kate Middleton sends strong message to Meghan Markle after 'shameless stunts'
-
Sarah Ferguson is meeting with Andrew: Inside secret trips that are making William mad
-
Meghan Markle has shifted gears but ‘what in the name of bunny ears is going on?’
-
Royal expert warns Meghan Markle, Harry amid their plans of 'revenge'
-
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive good news ahead of new Netflix project
-
Meghan Markle issues new big challenge to Kate Middleton: 'She's very excited'
-
Sarah Ferguson believes she was wronged by Royal family amid Epstein scandal
-
Prince William’s path that is against his own father: ‘He’s desperate to get the Firm back’