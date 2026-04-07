Blake Lively receives stark warning amid major plea from friends, family

"I will never stop doing my part in fighting to expose the systems and people"

Blake Lively has received a strong warning amid major plea as her claims of retaliation and breach of contract against Justin Baldoni still stand as their May 18 civil trial approaches.

The warning comes from Lively’s inner circle days after a US judge dismissed harassment claims brought by actor against co-star Justin Baldoni that were at the heart of explosive public row between the two.

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Now, Hollywood expert Rob Shuter has claimed that the pressure is mounting on Blake Lively — and this time, it’s coming from inside her own circle.

The insiders tell Rob that friends, family, and even those closest to Lively are quietly urging the actress to walk away from her ongoing legal battle.

The close confidant says, “People around Blake are begging her to settle. They think enough damage has already been done.”

The insiders have also warned Blake Lively, “This is not the win she thinks it is. The case is weaker now, not stronger.”

Earlier, following the legal setback, Blake Lively reaffirmed her intent to take legal action against co-star Justin Baldoni, even after a key harassment claim in her lawsuit was dismissed, stating she will not be "distracted by the digital soap opera."

In the statement shared on her Instagram stories, Lively said she remains committed to pursuing justice, with the case now set to go to trial in New York on May 18.

"I will never stop doing my part in fighting to expose the systems and people who seek to harm, shame, silence and retaliate against victims," she wrote, adding, "I know it's a privilege to be able to stand up. I will not waste it."