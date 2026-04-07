Howard Stern, wife Beth Ostrosky Stern face 'chilling' legal trouble

Howard Stern and his wife, Beth Ostrosky Stern, are facing legal trouble because of their former personal assistant, Leslie Kuhn.

PEOPLE magazine reported that Leslie accused the couple of firing her as an office manager for SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show in September 2022 and creating a “hostile work environment.”

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In the April 5 court complaint, she requested compensation for the “costs of this action” and other relief the Court “deems just.”

According to the court documents obtained by the outlet, Leslie stated that she was promoted as an executive assistant of Howard in January 2024 but just a few months later in May, the couple asked her to relocate to their 20,000 square-foot mansion, called Oceanview, in Southampton, New York for work.

She claimed that Beth ordered her to assist the 72-year-old American host and offer her “assistance with such things as managing the staff of the mansion, setting staffing schedules, completing staff payroll and managing general household operations, including Beth’s extensive at-home feline rescue and fostering operations.”

Per the complaint, Leslie alleged that Howard’s production company, One Twelve, sent her a letter, appreciating her efforts in December 2025. She was informed that she would receive a monetary bonus and a raise in 2026 but in February of this year, her employment was allegedly terminated for cause.”

On February 26, One Twelve’s Vice President of Finance, Mark D. Garten, told her about her firing because of “downsizing or the elimination of a position.”

It is pertinent to mention that Garten also accused Leslie of “misconduct of a nature that would be detrimental to one's reputation, such that disclosure would have a chilling effect on Kuhn's future employment prospects.”