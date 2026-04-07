Kelly Ripa pays emotional tribute to Mark Consuelos' late father: 'I will miss him'
Mark Consuelos announced on Monday that his father, Saul Consuelos, passed away last month 'after a long bout with illness'
Kelly Ripa got emotional while paying tribute to her husband Mark Consuelos' father, Saul Consuelos, following his death.
The couple announced the death of Mark's father during the Monday episode of Live with Kelly and Mark.
Remembering her father-in-law, Ripa told her husband that they were blessed.
“You have been blessed more because you knew him your whole life,” said Kelly. “I only got to know my father-in-law for 31 years, but they were the best 31 years of my life."
She further said, "I can honestly say that I will miss him every day for the rest of my life, as I know you will, as our children will. He was the greatest person I've ever known, and he really is so symbolic of everything you are.”
Mark then added that all of his own “good” qualities came from his father.
“It's funny, I used to make a joke about my dad: If you asked him what time it was he would tell you how to build a watch,” the host said.
“There was a lot of lectures, and I learned so much. If he was fixing something in the house, he'd make me watch him do it. And I didn't know at the time why he was doing that, because now at the house I'm able to at least do half the stuff that he does," continued Mark.
The TV personality added “I do everything the way he did it."
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