Savannah Guthrie's mother Nancy kidnapping case received major jolt

The second letter says "I know where her body is, and who the kidnapper is, give me half a bitcoin and I'll tell you."

US TV anchor Savannah Guthrie’s mother Nancy kidnapping case has received another jolt after she returned to the Today show for the first time after mom’s abduction in February.

According to a report by the TMZ, a new ransom letter has been received that claims to know the location of the missing elderly woman's body.

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Two ransom notes were received by the outlet, where the informers claims they know who is responsible for Nancy's abduction.

The first note claimed: “She is dead”.

TMZ's Harvey Levin talked about the notes saying "We got another letter today from this person, an email saying, 'I know where her body is, and who the kidnapper is, give me half a bitcoin and I'll tell you."

The person behind the terrifying ransom note also claimed as soon as they received half a bitcoin, they would release the information. They also expect another half of a bitcoin transferred to their wallet when there is a public arrest.

Levin, after talking about the first letter, further said the outlet has reported the mystery author had sent the second note, saying: “I saw her alive with them in the state of Sonora Mexico“.

The outlet said it had alerted the FBI officials following the ransom notes.

According to the Radar Online, the first note is said to have stated “It's unbelievable that millions have been wasted and yet here I am willing to deliver them on a silver platter since the 11th of February for a bitcoin but I am disregarded as a scam … they are free and the case is frozen but the ego’s remain hot when it comes to me.”

The person claimed they were not involved in the "horrific crime."