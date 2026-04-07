Sarah Ferguson is meeting with Andrew: Inside secret trips that are making William mad
Sarah Ferguson is making trips and ‘smuggled’ to Andrew: Inisder exposes how its happening and what its doing to the Palace
Sarah Ferguson’s lifestyle is one lacking the luxury she is accustomed to it seems, because according to sources her weeks consist of being “smuggled” to and from a removal van, via which she visits with Andrew. But the kicker is that its left Prince William and Kate Middleton fuming in pure anger though.
The entire operation has been broken down and described by a well placed insider that recently sat down with Closer magazine.
They claim Fergie has been a frequent visitor to Andrew’s 5-bedroom property that is located in within King's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. The L-shaped property was also a favorite for Prince Philip and was booked by Prince Edward and his family during Easter throughout the last couple of years.
The source even goes on to admit, that the ex-Duchess has been a ‘rock’ to Andrew. So much so that “on one occasion, she was brought in the back of Andrew’s car, hidden in the footwell and under a blanket.”
Similarly the second time around, the staff said she came in via a ‘removals van’. But this information has left Prince William and Kate utterly fuming and ‘livid’ according to the same source. The report even goes on to allege, they were “absolutely furious” when they found out. But “this wasn’t just discreet, it was covert,” the source describes. It is precisely this that “what has really rattled” William and Kate.
As of right now “they are livid because they feel like they’ve been trying to draw a clear line under this situation, and yet things like this are still happening behind their backs,” they also said near the end.
What is Happening to Sarah Ferguson Now?
In regards to Fergie’s current residence, and the details of her personal life since the Jeffrey Epstein fall out erupted, the information comes in bits and pieces by sources who say she’s all but ‘disappeared’ since being shunned by London high society and has started to take refuge in the homes of her remaining pals.
However Fergie is well known for having faced scandal, even as early as the late 90’s because her affair with American financial manager named John Bryan, that led to her subsequent divorce.
It was even infamously called the ‘toe-sucking scandal’ because pictures of him with the ex-Duchess’ feet circulated, and were taken from their vacation villa in St. Tropez, France.
Now in present day she’s faced the loss of her titles that happened after her ex-husband lost the right to his dukedom, the loss of her residence which she has shared despite her divorce for over 30 years, and also the fall out of the majority of her friend circle.
But it did not end there because Andrew’ arrest brought the public’s fury over not just her but their daughters too, and before all this was the Epstein Files that exposed how close a bond she had with a child sex offender.
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