Kate Middleton sends strong message to Meghan Markle after 'shameless stunts'

Prince Harry wants a royal reunion

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has sent a strong message to Meghan Markle after the Duchess issued her a big challenge.

According to a report by the Heat World, Kate has sent the message to Meghan as Harry wants to reunite with King Charles.

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As per the report, Kate Middleton, who is known as the renowned family peacemaker, is said to be ruling out any reunion with Meghan.

The insiders told the media outlet, “Kate has always strived to keep an open mind towards Meghan, in spite of their differences over the years.”

Kate Middleton is a huge believer in ‘peace and forgiveness’, the close confidant says and adds “It’s not usually in her nature to hold grudges or side against someone just because.”

“But like the rest of the royals, she is exasperated by the shameless stunts Meghan keeps pulling. She’s throwing her royal title around like it’s a calling card, and disrespecting the rules and general behaviour codes that everyone who’s lucky enough to be a HRH is morally obligated to obey.”

The insiders went on saying the members of the royal family are convinced Meghan is doing all these ‘copycat moves on purpose’.

“There’s a sense that she actually enjoys poking the bear, and Kate is starting to see it that way, too,” the mole adds.

Meanwhile, Meghan is determined to take Australia by storm when she and Prince Harry arrive Down Under later this month.

According to reports, the insiders have claimed, “Meghan really feels she can become the country’s new Queen of Hearts,” apparently a direct challenge to Kate Middleton.