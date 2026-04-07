Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive good news ahead of new Netflix project

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received a good news regarding their upcoming Netflix project amid intense criticism that it would fail.

According to a PR expert, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new polo-themed drama could still succeed if it follows one key rule.

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As per reports, the California based Royals are executive producing a new polo-themed drama set in Wellington, Florida, through their company Archewell Productions in partnership with producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

Speaking with The Express, PR specialist Renae Smith said that the show could attract audiences if it keeps the Sussexes out of the spotlight and focuses instead on strong storytelling.

“In theory, it has more going for it than their recent projects, but it could go either way. If it doesn’t centre them, feature them, or even hint of them (no cameos, ever) - it already has a better chance. That’s just the truth.

“There is very clear audience fatigue when it comes to Harry and Meghan-led content. People are far more likely to engage with something where their names sit behind it, rather than being the focus of it.

“That said, it’s still hard to predict. Meghan would have had a fair amount of control over her own show and that didn’t land, and the Polo doc clearly didn’t connect either. So there’s a pattern there.

“Two failures don’t make me think the third will be a raging success. Though with scripted drama, everything comes down to storyline, casting and execution, and we just don’t know enough yet to judge it properly.”

The expert continued, “Polo as a world is actually quite watchable. If you look at other series set in those kinds of environments, whether it’s high society in Florida or those slightly chaotic, members-only worlds, people tune in for escapism.

“It’s a peek into a lifestyle most people will never access. That’s the appeal. It’s glossy, it’s dramatic, and often it’s a bit of a car crash."

“But the key is honesty. Audiences are very comfortable watching wealth and privilege when it’s presented as exactly that," she added.

“What they don’t respond well to is being told it’s relatable or accessible when it clearly isn’t.”