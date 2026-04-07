Meghan Markle's Aussie retreat struggles to fill seats?

Meghan Markle's upcoming Australian wellness retreat is reportedly facing fresh scrutiny.

The organizers of the event continue efforts to fill remaining spots just days before the event begins, according to Radar Online.

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While earlier it was suggested that the tickets of the Her Best Life retreat, scheduled to take place in Sydney, had already been sold out, the recent updates indicate otherwise.

Organizers have also removed the "ticket allocation exhausted" label and announced the release of additional hotel rooms.

The retreat promises attendees a chance to hear Meghan Markle speak during a brief Q&A session.

Reacting to the news, a user mocked on Reddit, saying, "It’s probably the same original rooms that were unsold. They likely can’t get two per room, so are now offering one per room."

"You can't even get 300 people to attend! This is extremely hilarious to me. Guess they wish they never got involved in this," an X user noted.

This comes as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry prepare for one of their visit to Australia. This marks their first visit to the country after stepping away from their royal roles.

Their last trip to Australia was in October 2018, when Meghan and Harry arrived to throngs of well-wishers for their royal tour as newlyweds.