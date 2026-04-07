Sarah Ferguson feels entitled to rant over Royal family's behaviour

Sarah Ferguson reportedly feels entitled to rant over Royal family’s behaviour over her past ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

According to a new report, the former Duchess of York, who lost her titles and the Royal Lodge along with her ex-husband Andrew, is struggling to cope with the ongoing scrutiny.

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A source told a US-based entertainment side that her frustration often leads to emotional outbursts, adding that she still does not take accountability for her actions.

Ferguson isn't "dealing with" the situation at hand and is trying to "numb it,” a source said of her behaviour.

They added, "That's only making everything worse because it fuels this cycle where she starts ranting and then feels even more isolated the next day.”

"Not that she'll take any accountability, if you ask her she's got every right to speak her mind."

Back in February, a report claim that Ferguson is most hurt by Queen Camilla as she expected that the Queen Consort would not leave her alone in her hard time.

"Sarah genuinely believed that Camilla would offer some form of discreet backing to her, even if it was nothing more than being seen alongside her once," they said at the time.

"To Sarah, that kind of silent endorsement would have sent a powerful signal that she was not completely cast out.

“When it failed to materialize, it left her feeling ghosted, exposed and destabilized, as though the last piece of solid ground beneath her had disappeared.”