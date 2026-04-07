Prince William earns praise for ‘no-nonsense’ approach amid Andrew drama
Prince William hailed for his tough stance as Royal family faces scrutiny amid Andrew controversy
Prince William is being praised for taking a firm stance on royal controversies, particularly the ongoing issues with Andrew, as scrutiny around the monarchy continues.
According to a royal source, the future king has shown a more decisive approach than his father, King Charles, especially while dealing with Andrew’s scandal over his past ties with Jeffrey Epstein.
Citing the source, Rob Shuter claimed William is willing to make tough decisions to protect the monarchy’s reputation.
"William is not afraid to make hard calls. And right now, that’s exactly what the Royal Family needs,” they said.
The source also suggested that William “holds a grudge" against those he believes have gone against him, referring to his estranged brother Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.
This comes after royal biographer Andrew Lownie suggested that there is a power struggle going on behind the scenes in palace.
He noted that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have been getting mixed treatment when it comes to royal events as they appear to be left out of some gatherings but included in others.
Lownie suggested the unclear approach could mean the Prince William may now have a stronger influence in royal decisions, per The Mirror.
"The Royal Family seem to be repeating their mistakes with Andrew when it comes to Beatrice and Eugenie," Lownie said.
"They're banned from Royal Ascot, they're banned from Easter, then suddenly they are now coming to Ascot,” the royal expert added.
"Tom Sykes has pointed out that the Easter ban shows the waning power of the King in the face of an increasingly dominant William.
“This may well be the case, but if it is, then isn't he repeating the mistakes of his father and grandmother?"
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