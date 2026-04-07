Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new plans regarding Australia revealed

Meghan Markle is very excited.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are set to visit Australia in days, are planning to buying a property and making the country their second home.

The Heat World, citing the insiders, has claimed that “There have even been some discussions about buying a property and making Australia a second home. They aren’t looking to leave America full time but it’s no secret they’re feeling pretty disillusioned by Hollywood right now.”

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The close confidant added the idea of being able to run away to Australia is ‘appealing’ and would make sense from a business perspective as well because it’s hard to conquer a market from the other side of the world.

The California-based royal couple is planning this as they face increasing pressures in the US and with no sign of reconciliation with the Royal Family appearing to be on the cards right now in Britain.

Meghan and Harry are considering purchasing the property in Australia to really enable them to put some roots down there.

Earlier, the In Touch Weekly reported Meghan is determined to take Australia by storm when she and Prince Harry arrive Down Under later this month.

The insiders have claimed, “Meghan really feels she can become the country’s new Queen of Hearts.”

“She’s already secured a bunch of trademarks so that she can launch her products. She’s very excited.”

The close confidant tells the outlet, “It’s no secret that a lot of people in Australia aren’t exactly fans of the royal family. In Meghan’s view, that automatically means people there will be far more receptive to her and Harry than they are in England.”