Meghan Markle receives support as bizarre Easter egg criticism backfires

Meghan Markle finally received some support online after social media users raised bizarre questions over details in her Easter video featuring children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The clip, showing Archie and Lili wearing bunny ears and collecting eggs during an Easter egg hunt, sparked debate when some viewers claimed the eggs looked “too clean” to be freshly laid.

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They accused the Duchess of Sussex of staging the moment among other accusations.

"Anyone who owns chickens know when they lay eggs they NEVER come out this clean. Why does Meghan Markle LIE about EVERYTHING?!" one critic wrote on X, per Tyla.com.

"They are shiny like plastic,” one noted while another added, "I have a basket full of fake eggs which I use as decoration for Easter and they look exactly like these eggs.”

A fourth tweet added, "They look almost pearlized. Freshly laid eggs don’t look that way."

However, several social media users, including chicken owners, pushed back against the criticism.

"I will have to disagree with you on this one. I have a small flock of silkies and other breeds and 90% of my eggs come out pristine and I don't need to wash,” one person who owns chicken penned.

“Maybe it's smaller flocks and less stress?"

Another added, "As I chicken owner myself, I have to disagree. My chickens pretty much always lay clean eggs, except when the weather was bad and they have muddy feet," defended another.”

"I’m no fan of hers, but mine come out clean pretty often. A lot of the time they’re disgusting too, but it’s also common for them to be clean. This was from Easter morning!" penned a third.