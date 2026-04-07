Where will Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor be buried once he passes away?

Now that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has fallen from his status as a senior royal, questions about what kind of bells and whistles will follow his major events will have, like death, have started to crop up.

The answer to this has been revealed in a piece by The Daily Mail, and they believe the ex-Duke is in store for the same fate that befell a ‘forgotten’ young royal who died at the age of 13.

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The outlet started off their explanation by pointing out his earlier hopes, which was a ‘grand funeral’ in at St George's Chapel at Windsor, as is tradition, but given recent events, the outlet believes that idea has been fully ‘shelved’ at this point. Instead, his future lies in St Mary Magdalene Church beside a young royal who passed as a result of epilepsy.

The young prince is, Prince John, son of George V and Queen Mary, and born in 1905. Due to his illness he had been sent to live his life inside Sandringham and spent his days alongside the local children who are said to have befriended him.

His death came around 1919, right at the cusp of his teen years and he’s said to have died in the same home that Andrew now resides in, Wood Farm.

As for what caused Andrew to face such a potential fate, its connected to the reasons he got his titles, his dukedom and his honors revoked, which is his connection to a child sex offender like Jeffrey Epstein.

Furthermore, was the allegation that he engaged in misconduct while in public office, as a Trade Envoy to the UK. Some say during this time he even shared information with Epstein.

Source: Phil Noble/ Reuters

Another thing pertinent to mention is that Andrew even ended up arrested due to these allegations, that too on the day of his 66th birthday. His time in custody was nearly 11 hours and since then has been seen less and less in public.