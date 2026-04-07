Offset hospitalized: Everything to know from police statements to fears for his family

Offset was shot right in the middle of taking pictures with his fans

Rapper Offset, father to three of Cardi B’s kids (Kulture Kiari Cephus, Blossom Belle Cephus and Wave Set Cephus) has just been shot outside of a casino in Florida, and his reps have recently been coming out too.

What The Police Have to say About Offset Shooting:

As of right now, the Seminole Police Department has come forward with a statement that reads, “we are aware of an incident that occurred at a valet area after 7pm Monday outside of Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood that resulted in non-life threatening injuries to an individual who was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. Seminole Police were on site immediately and the situation was contained quickly.”

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Right now “two individuals have been detained by police,” they also sad. Moreover “the investigation is ongoing. The site is secure and there is no threat to the public. Operations continue as normal.”

A video of the incident is also taking over social media, and images of ambulances rushing to the scene were also released by TMZ.

Rumors Involving Perpetrator:

Rumors also say the rapper Lil Tjay was involved but he’s since released a statement denying everything as “false rumors” and his statement also reads, “Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false.”

Video's from Moment Offset Was Shot:

The videos are on twitter and some of them show the following;



