Rebecca Black makes rare comments about Erika Kirk
Erika Kirk has been admired by Rebecca Black on social media
Rebecca Black has posted old pictures of Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk, leaving some people confused about her intention.
“While we’re on the topic, why does she look like a lesbian I would’ve flirted with during ladies’ night at the chapel in 2018,” wrote the singer and YouTuber while sharing Erika’s old photos.
For those unaware, Rebecca Black came out as queer a few years ago. Her X post appears to be a playful, jokey admission that she would have been attracted to Erika back then.
Erika Kirk has focused publicly on honoring her husband’s legacy, advancing Turning Point’s mission, and raising their children.
Meanwhile, some social media posts have falsely claimed that she was pregnant at the time of her husband's death.
US conservative activist Charlie Kirk, an influential ally of President Donald Trump, was fatally shot in September last year.
Kirk and the group he co-founded, Turning Point USA, the largest conservative youth organization in the country, played a key role in driving young voter support for Trump in November.
After winning his second presidential term, Trump credited Kirk for mobilizing younger voters and voters of color in support of his campaign.
Kirk had 5.3 million followers on X and hosted a popular podcast and radio program, "The Charlie Kirk Show."
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