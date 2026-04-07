Kanye West banned: Keir Starmer blasts Wireless Festival for giving slot to controversial rapper
Kanye West being barred from the UK also forced the Wireless Festival to axe the event
Hours after Kanye West was announced to be barred from entering the UK, PM Keir Starmer issued a statement on social media.
In a broadside to Wireless Festival – which axed the event after Ye was denied entry – he writes that the organisers should have never invited him in the first place.
"Kanye West should never have been invited to headline Wireless," Starmer notes, while doubling down on his government stance to firmly protect the British Jewish community.
"This government stands firmly with the Jewish community," he pens, adding this a warning to those who spread the scourge of antisemitism.
"We will not stop in our fight to confront and defeat the poison of antisemitism."
The fiery statement further adds that necessary action will be taken to protect the public good.
"We will always take the action necessary to protect the public and uphold our values," Starmer writes.
The UK's PM response comes after Wireless Festival announced the London music concert is shelved, where West was scheduled to perform.
In a bombshell statement, the organisers explained the reason for axing the show, "The Home Office has withdrawn Ye's ETA, denying him entry into the United Kingdom. As a result, Wireless Festival is cancelled, and refunds will be issued to all ticket holders."
Eyebrows are also raised over what the festival statement said, "Multiple stakeholders were consulted in advance of booking YE, and no concerns were highlighted at the time."
While explaining the festival's stance explicitly, it adds, "Antisemitism in all its forms is abhorrent, and we recognise the real and personal impact these issues have had."
However, the statement does note, "As Ye said today, he acknowledges that words alone are not enough, and in spite of this, he still hopes to be given the opportunity to begin a conversation with the Jewish community in the UK."
The decision by the Home Office and shock cancellation by Wireless Festival have dealt a blow to West's fans who bought the pre-sale tickets in a frenzy, making it sold out within hours.
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