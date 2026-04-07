Offset shooting controversy takes new turn as Lil Tjay is arrested

Offset shot: Rapper Lil Tjay arrested in connection with shooting

Offset's shooting incident takes a turn as Lil Tjay – who is accused of targeting the former rapper by some personalities – has been arrested by the police.



Cops shared the details of his arrest, revealing that he was arrested moments before the ex-Migos rap star was shot near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

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In a mugshot, released by the Broward County Sheriff's Office, the Bronx rapper flashed a grin as he was hauled in for misdemeanour disorderly conduct-affray.





How much is Lil Tjay involved in Offset's shooting?

Ever since Offset was shot late-night on Mon, Tjay's name in the online chatter had been propping up in the connection of the incident.'

Speculations are making rounds that both rappers' crews were fighting when the shots rang out.

DJ Akademiks and the internet celebrity Ceddy Nash reportedly fuelled such rumours on the internet.

However, it was fiercely denied by Tjay's camp.

The 24-year-old's lawyer, Dawn M. Florioa, in a statement on social media, states that rumours are baseless about involving him in the shooting of Offset.

“We are issuing this release in regard to false rumours that Lil Tjay was involved in a shooting … which [resulted] in non-life-threatening injuries to Offset, formerly a member of Migos."

The attorney shares Tjay was not armed; neither was he shot nor has he been charged with shooting Offset.

"Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false,” the statement adds.

“We encourage people to consult trusted news sources and to verify the accuracy of any reporting before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumours," she concludes.

Offset and Lil Tjay row over $10,000

While Tjay's lawyer categorically denies that he did not pull the trigger, yet there is no question about a beef between them.

It had been simmering for months, which sparked over Offset allegedly refusing to pay what Tjay said was $10,000 he loaned to him in a casino when he ran out of cash and asking strangers for money in early 2025.

The feud boiled to the point that the Clout rapper challenged the Bronx rap star for a livestream fight.

However, the match, which was supposed to take place earlier this year, never happened.

In the meantime, Offset is reportedly recovering from his gunshot wounds and is said to be in stable condition.