Sabrina Carpenter reveals sister Sarah's major role in creative projects: 'Better than anyone'

Sabrina Carpenter shares a close bond with her sister Sarah Carpenter.

The 'Espresso' singer sat down with Marc Jacobs for her Perfect magazine cover story and talked about working with her older sister in her musical projects.

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It is pertinent to mention that Sarah is Sabrina's creative partner.

“Everything you just said – the videos, the covers, the merch, the tour especially – it’s all something that clicked one day, and I just realised, ‘Oh my gosh, this is what makes it feel special and uniquely myself. It’s me running the show,’” she said in the interview published on April 7.

“It’s a lot more hats to wear and a lot more jobs to do, but it’s those little changes that if I was doing it with someone who was directing me on what to do, it wouldn’t feel so personal to me."

The Manchild singer continued, "I work with my sister a lot. She has been my creative partner with pretty much everything I do.

"We kind of share a brain. She’s just got such an amazing creative eye. She’s a great photographer. She just has incredible taste."

Gushing over Sarah, she added, “We’ve been best friends our whole lives, so she knows me better than anyone.”