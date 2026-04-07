Entertainment

Penny Lancaster pokes fun at time with Rod Stewart

Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart tied the knot in 2007

By Syeda Zahra
Published April 07, 2026

Penny Lancaster pokes fun at time with Rod Stewart
Photo: Penny Lancaster pokes fun at time with Rod Stewart

Penny Lancaster has made an interesting remark about her long-running romance with Rod Stewart.

The model seemingly knows how to keep the spark alive with her partner as in her latest chat with Best Magazine, she playfully joked about the stamina required to keep up with the "Maggie May" singer.

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She claimed that she "deserves a medal" for keeping up with Rod Stewart for 26 years.

Revealing the secret to their long lasting romance, she told the magazine, "Yes, 26 years! I deserve a medal, don't I? Only joking."

She continued, "We don't take each other for granted and make sure we have date nights together, dinner, the theatre or whatever, doing the school run together and having an 'a deux' coffee on the way home, long romantic walks together..."

"We love reminiscing about our life together and also making plans for the future, more romantic trips."

Penny also credited their long-standing love with having "time apart" to "keep the spark alive", and they're currently both excited to be reunited after three weeks apart.

She said, "We're desperately missing each other and have been counting down the days."

"Rod generally has a driver pick him up from the airport but I'm meeting him because we can't wait to see each other."

"Right from the start of our 26 years together, we've spent time apart. The first year, for instance, I was in the UK studying photography while he was living in the US."

"We'd spend hours and hours on the phone, talking about everything, including photography and paintings."

Beyond the public persona of a legendary rock icon, Lancaster offered a rare glimpse into the man behind the music. She described her husband as having a "deeply spiritual, sensitive, and artistic side."

Penny said, "Rod has a deeply spiritual, sensitive and artistic side. That's what he's like underneath it all. That's the real man."

"He can be quite demanding and he does require a lot of attention but that's fine because I'm good at giving it," she concluded.

Syeda Zahra
Syeda Zahra is an entertainment reporter specialising in fashion, celebrity lifestyle, and red carpet culture. Her work explores style trends alongside the personalities shaping them, offering readers visually rich and engaging stories that connect fashion moments with broader pop culture conversations.
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