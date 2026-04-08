Tori Spelling issues first statement after horrific California car crash

Tori Spelling is breaking the silence after being involved in a serious car crash earlier this week that sent 7 kids to the hospital.

In an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, the 52-year-old actress thanked the first responders and "guardian angels" who helped her, four of her kids, and three of their friends after a car accident that occurred in Temecula, California, on April 2.

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"We are so grateful and so lucky, because it could have been so much worse," said Tori. "I'm just really grateful that in a split second, guardian angels were definitely with us that day."

The Scary Movie star then reassured her fans that “We’re okay, but it’s been really overwhelming. We are so grateful and so lucky because it could have been so much worse.”

“The driver that hit us was speeding. was going crazy crazy fast. We believe he went through a light. And I’m just really grateful that in a split second, guardian angels were with us that day,” explained Tori.

"In a split second, I looked to my right and I saw he was coming full on, full impact into the side of our car," she recalled. "I turned hard left, as hard as I could, as fast as I could, to avoid as much impact on the children as possible."

The actress also expressed her gratitude to "everyone who has reached out and repeatedly checked on us and offered to do whatever we needed to get us through this and all the blessings everyone has sent."

It is pertinent to mention here that Tori shares five kids, Liam, 19, Stella, 17, Hattie, 14, Finn, 13, and Beau, 9, with ex Dean McDermott.