Justin Trudeau's son reveals what he really thinks of dad's girlfriend Katy Perry

Justin Trudeau’s son Xavier “Xav” Trudeau has opened up about his unlikely bond with pop sensation Katy Perry.

During an appearance on the latest episode of the Can't Be Censored podcast, the 18-year-old Canadian singer said that he is thrilled to see his father dating pop star as Katy is "super nice."

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“When I’m really happy with a song [I] send it [to her],” Xavier said of his dynamic with dad's new girlfriend. “She’s always happy to give me advice or tell me what I should change.”

He further shared that he has a good relationship with the Dark Horse hitmaker.

“She’s super nice. She’s super down to earth. She’s great,” said Xavier. “I think that my dad’s happy so that’s important.”

When he was asked what came to his mind when he saw a picture of Justin and Katy together.

To which he replied, "Nothing, it was just like any other picture of my dad and my mom. Or just my dad.”

“My life is so crazy sometimes. I’m like, What is my life? What the hell?” shared Xavier. “I just laugh. The reality of it is, it’s my life. What can I do? What can I change?”

Talking about his own public persona, Justin's son said that he doesn't “really care” about what other people think.

“I’ve been told my whole life, ‘Don’t read comments,’” he said, adding that he has always grown up in the limelight thanks to his father's political career.

“The hate, it gets to me sometimes. I guess it’s built into my brain, I think of it as when someone comments on my video, when someone shares my video, when someone likes it, it just helps me," he added.

It is worth mentioning here that Justin and Katy sparked romance rumors in October 2025 when the two were seen on a date in Paris, France.