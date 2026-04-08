Sia breaks silence on child custody agreement: 'I trying to buy peace'

Sia has finally broken the silence on the "incredibly high" $40K-per-month child support settlement. Earlier, US Weekly reported that the 50-year-old singer agreed to pay estranged husband Daniel Bernad $42,500 per month in child support for their son.

Taking to her X handle on Tuesday, the Chandelier singer said that she's "trying to buy peace" amid her divorce.

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"I’m a sober working mom trying to buy peace," penned Sia. "I have primary custody of our son and since i am the only parent earning income i still have to pay California’s incredibly high child support."

"This has been a horrific yer but it taught me how to navigate incredibly difficult situations, prioritize my family and not absorb other people’s negativity," continued the Unstoppable hitmaker.

Concluding the post, Sia shared a quote from Alexander Pope's 1771 poem, An Essay on Criticism.

“To err is human, to forgive is divine," she added.

For those unversed, the Never Give Up songsters welcomed her third child - and her first with Daniel - on March 27, 2024.

Sia announced her separation from Daniel in March 2025, a year after they welcomed their son together. The two exchanged vows in 2022.