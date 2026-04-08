Inside Queen Elizabeth's final wish for great-grandchildren

Queen Elizabeth just wanted her great-grandchildren to have happy memories!

In Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. The Inside Story book, which will hit shelves on April 9, royal biographer Robert Hardman claimed the Queen called her her great-grandchildren at Balmoral Castle in Scotland in the summer of 2022 while she was on her traditional respite.

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And that summer of that year proved to be her final.

According to an excerpt received by DailyMail, Robert wrote, "The Queen wanted all the great-grandchildren to come up to Balmoral at some point over that summer, even if the Sussexes might not be able to make it."

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are parents to two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

At the time Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped away from royal duties and moved to California in 2020. They did visit U.K. in June of 2022 to celebrate the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

"'She wanted to make sure that they all had a really happy memory of her,' explained a friend of the family,' " the royal writer continued.

For those unversed, Queen Elizabeth passed away in 2022.

At the time of her passsing she was a great-grandmother of 12 great-grand kids, including Prince William and Princess Kate's kids, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.