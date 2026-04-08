Aubrey Plaza announces pregnancy one year after husband's death

Aubrey Plaza is expecting her first child with partner Christopher Abbott.

The White Lotus actress' representative shared the joyful news with People magazine on Tuesday, April 7.

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“It was a beautiful surprise after an emotional year,” an insider told the outlet. “They feel very blessed.”

As per the confidant, Aubrey and Christopher are set to deliver the baby in the fall of this year.

This joyful update comes a year after the Dirty Grandpa star announced the death of her husband, Jeff Baena.

The screenwriter took his own life in January 2025, as per the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office.

The pair, who exchanged vows in May 2021, had separated four months before Jeff's passing.

Last August, the 41-year-old actress broke her silence on her husband's death during her appearance on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast.

“Right in this very very present moment, I feel happy to be with you,” Aubrey told of Christopher. “Overall, I’m here and I’m functioning.”

The Parks and Recreation alum added that she was “very grateful to be moving through the world” and felt “OK.”

It's unclear when Aubrey and Christopher began dating each other. However, the couple worked together on several projects, including Danny and the Deep Blue Sea and the 2020 film Black Bear.