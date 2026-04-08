Chris Pratt reflects on being offered 'douche' roles early in career

Chris Pratt is looking back at his early career days!

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star, in a recent chat with Entertainment Weekly, reflected on a character he was stuck with during his early acting days.

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Pratt shared that he often played the role of a boyfriend "you don't want to end up with" as the one he portrayed in 2009’s Bride Wars opposite Anne Hathaway.

The character named Fletcher was a controlling boyfriend who hated outspokeness of his girlfriend.

"This is the role that I often was offered from early in my career up until this point, Pratt reflected.

He continued, "Which is the guy you don't want to end up with the girl, and kind of the douche character."

"I've been offered that a lot. I dined out on 'd******* boyfriend' for a long time," Pratt explained.

The 'Jurassic World' actor played similiar role in 2011’s 'Take Me Home Tonight and What's Your Number?,' 2010’s '10 Years,' 2008’s 'Wanted,' and his 2009 sitcom 'Parks and Recreation' that ran for seven seasons.

However, in 'Parks and Recreation', Pratt's role as a slacker boyfriend ends up less of a loser.

He said of the role, "It was like a cat and a dog if they got married. He's like a golden retriever — eternal optimist — and she's just like aloof, and her character was so into irony and the comedy that comes from irony that she picked the least likely person to end up with, and then fell in love. And it's almost like that act, in itself, is an act of rebellious irony. And I've always loved that."