Karol G admits 'my team would kill' her: Here's what she means

Karol G says she is willing to take risks as she makes up her mind to speak out

Karol G says she wanted to, for quite some time, spoke out against Immigration and Customs Enforcement or ICE. But was unable to do so, the singer acknowledges.

Yet, now she states she is considering to call out the government agency at Coachella, where the Tusa hitmaker is slated to perform.

Advertisement

However, speaking out against ICE carries risks, Karol G notes, even from within her circle; joking, "My team would kill" her for saying "ICE Out" – a phrase previously said by Bad Bunny at the Grammy Awards earlier this year.

In spite of this, the Latin singer says she is open to taking the risk.

“But I'm willing to say it. If I'm being honest with you, it's something that crosses the line of what I have to do to protect myself. But at the end of the day, what is my role if I'm in this position?”

Her comments come in the interview with Playboy, where she was featured on the magazine's new cover.

Controversies over how ICE operated have come under the scanner from several quarters.

Karol G, similarly, pointed out that she had been itching to take a swipe at the agency.

But the potential of severe backlash previously forced her to step back.

“People will say, 'It's better you don't,’” she says, adding, “Why? Because if you say the thing, maybe the next day you'll get a call: 'Hey, we are taking your visa away.’ You become bait, because some people want to show their power.”

As Karol G is set to become the first Latina to headline Coachella, she is expected to drop a bombshell statement on April 12.